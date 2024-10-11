TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Lowered to $184.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TFII. Citigroup began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC cut their price target on TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.13.

TFII stock opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.33. TFI International has a 52 week low of $104.91 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth $136,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

