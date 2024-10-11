Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,158,800 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 6,915,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of TLSNF stock remained flat at $3.10 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
