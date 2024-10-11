Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,158,800 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 6,915,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TLSNF stock remained flat at $3.10 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

