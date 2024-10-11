TD Securities Cuts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$4.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TCW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.81.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TSE:TCW opened at C$4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.60. The stock has a market cap of C$927.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$3.79 and a 1-year high of C$5.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of C$211.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.6312336 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Insider Transactions at Trican Well Service

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$130,140.00. Insiders bought a total of 35,977 shares of company stock worth $173,559 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Stories

