TAP Consulting LLC Sells 60,373 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,373 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Newmont Stock Up 1.5 %

NEM traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,324. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $56.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.17%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

