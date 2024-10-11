TAP Consulting LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned 2.77% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWY. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $20.67. 57,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

