TAP Consulting LLC Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.36. 262,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,859. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

