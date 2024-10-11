TAP Consulting LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 414,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 135,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

IMTB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

