TAP Consulting LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.30% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.55. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $90.92 and a 52 week high of $131.11. The stock has a market cap of $721.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

