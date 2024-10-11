TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 46,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,930. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.