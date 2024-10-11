TAP Consulting LLC Buys 91 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 403,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,902,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $117.86. The stock had a trading volume of 434,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,462. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average of $116.50. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

