TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 2,628 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pariax LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 188,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. 1,501,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,824. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

