Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Lowered to $52.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.94.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,284.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 87.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

