Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 99,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,581,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Symbotic’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $364,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,212.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $125,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,183.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $364,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,212.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,559 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Symbotic by 4.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.