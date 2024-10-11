Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.22. 14,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,714. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

