Successful Portfolios LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in RTX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after acquiring an additional 408,551 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.37. 371,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,859,240. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

