Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,300. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $802.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $22.34.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

