StockNews.com Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Hold

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 295,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,558. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,059.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,059.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $736,540.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,130.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,383 shares of company stock worth $1,524,123. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,710,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $364,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.