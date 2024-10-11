StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 0.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 580,265 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 287,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

