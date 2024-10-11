Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Core Scientific Call Options (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 52,321 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 14% compared to the average volume of 45,847 call options.

Core Scientific Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ CORZ traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.98. 14,176,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,513,811. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. Core Scientific’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In related news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,156.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

