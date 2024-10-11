Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 34,941.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SCS shares. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $974,944.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,843.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Steelcase news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $1,012,866.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,033.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $974,944.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,843.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,248. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.17 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

