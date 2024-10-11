Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,550.20 ($20.29) and traded as low as GBX 1,511 ($19.77). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,527 ($19.98), with a volume of 312,077 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.36) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Softcat to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($25.52) to GBX 1,490 ($19.50) in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,442.50 ($18.88).

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,613.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,714.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

