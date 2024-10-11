Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMGZY shares. Barclays raised shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
Smiths Group Price Performance
Smiths Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
