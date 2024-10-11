SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.48 and traded as high as C$25.83. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$25.49, with a volume of 208,822 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRU.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.83.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.6 %

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.71. The stock has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.25.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

