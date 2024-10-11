SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SITE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.70.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $139.85 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.75 and its 200 day moving average is $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after buying an additional 319,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,007,000 after buying an additional 53,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after buying an additional 158,350 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

