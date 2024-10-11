Sidoti Csr Comments on Titan International, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titan International in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
Titan International Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Titan International stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.79. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 124.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 35.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after buying an additional 1,175,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
