Short Interest in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Rises By 643.1%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 643.1% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NIE traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. 40,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,015. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

Get Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2,140.0% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 377,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.