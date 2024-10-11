Short Interest in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Rises By 643.1%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 643.1% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NIE traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. 40,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,015. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
