Short Interest in Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Expands By 600.0%

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Up 0.0 %

TRINL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.15. 9,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $28.14.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

