Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Decreases By 78.0%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the September 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.30. 44,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,710. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 91,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

