Short Interest in Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Increases By 6,261.0%

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, a growth of 6,261.0% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 842,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconetix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onconetix stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 306,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 1.37% of Onconetix as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onconetix Price Performance

Shares of ONCO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 78,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Onconetix has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Onconetix Company Profile

Onconetix ( NASDAQ:ONCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

