Short Interest in Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Drops By 69.0%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the September 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $9.01 on Friday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

