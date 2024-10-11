Short Interest in Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Drops By 69.0%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the September 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $9.01 on Friday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.