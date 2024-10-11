Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.09.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 113.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after acquiring an additional 235,355 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.