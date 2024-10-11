Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Up 11.5% – Here’s Why

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.79 ($0.06). Approximately 1,228,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,819,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Up 11.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £37.48 million, a P/E ratio of -106.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.61.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

