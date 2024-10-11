Shentu (CTK) Trading 5.6% Higher This Week

Shentu (CTK) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $77.82 million and $2.26 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 138,833,181 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

