Scotiabank Boosts DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.25.

DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$14.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.08. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$17.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -920.00%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

