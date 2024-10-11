Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Citigroup

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Science Applications International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.43.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $142.74 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 236.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.