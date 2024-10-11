Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Sanofi by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sanofi by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 199,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $54.77 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.