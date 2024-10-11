Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $65.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.35.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

