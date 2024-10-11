San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.2 %

SPGI opened at $515.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.64. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $528.02. The company has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.50%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.