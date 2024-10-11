San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 17,203 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 111.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $8,818,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,545,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after acquiring an additional 144,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

KMI opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

