Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RYAN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,397.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

