Roth Capital Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research lowered Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

Cinemark Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:CNK opened at $28.62 on Friday. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $29.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

