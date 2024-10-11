Richard Micheal Drechsler Acquires 260,229 Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG) Stock

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) Director Richard Micheal Drechsler purchased 260,229 shares of Trifecta Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,022.90.
Trifecta Gold Trading Down 18.5 %
CVE:TG opened at C$0.11 on Friday. Trifecta Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.54.
Trifecta Gold Company Profile
