Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Shell (SHEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shell (NYSE: SHEL) in the last few weeks:

10/10/2024 – Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Shell was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/2/2024 – Shell was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2024 – Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.5 %

Shell stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. 2,990,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

