Raymond James Boosts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$10.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.18.

TSE REAL opened at C$8.91 on Tuesday. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$654.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$747,351.94. In other Real Matters news, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$234,383.70. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$747,351.94. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,112 shares of company stock worth $1,541,016. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

