Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Addis & Hill Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,264,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

