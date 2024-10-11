Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,259 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Options Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $140.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $132.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $142.62.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

