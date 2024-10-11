Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 161 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,198,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after purchasing an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after purchasing an additional 525,705 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $183.40 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.17 and its 200-day moving average is $162.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

