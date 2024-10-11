Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Proximus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.
