ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.74 and last traded at $86.67, with a volume of 1398988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.53.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPRO. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,197,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $6,352,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,403,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 85,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 63,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 49,357 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

