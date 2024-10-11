Profit Investment Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 485,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 167,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,382 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $49,546,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 7,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,018,859. The firm has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

